Neymar’s nocturnal antics not a worry to Emery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery insists he is not concerned about Neymar's lifestyle after the Brazilian superstar was photographed at a Paris nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.



There have been regular media reports in recent weeks that Neymar, 25, is struggling to settle at PSG since his August move from Barcelona, with stories of rifts with teammates and disagreements with Emery.



But PSG's Spanish coach added: "It is important to maintain a high level, but the younger players also need to spend time with their friends.



Neymar has scored in each of PSG's four Champions League outings.



With Motta likely to be sidelined for a while, PSG have been linked with a move for young Brazilian midfielder Wendel, 20, of Rio de Janeiro side Fluminense.

