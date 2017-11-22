Dybala, Messi renew rivalry in Champions League clash

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has rediscovered his scoring form just in time as he renews his rivalry with fellow Argentina Lionel Messi in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona. The 30-year-old Messi scored two goals to help Barcelona to a comfortable 3-0 win over Juventus, last season's finalists, at the Nou Camp in September.



Dybala made a record-setting start to the Serie A season with 10 goals in six games before suffering a dip in form.



He got back on the scoresheet in the final seconds of Sunday's 3-2 loss at Sampdoria, to bring his tally to 12 goals in 13 games.



Dybala said he had been misinterpreted, adding that Messi had laughed off the comments when he tried to explain.

