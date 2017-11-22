What’s gone wrong at Atletico Madrid?

Twice Champions League finalists in the past four seasons, Atletico Madrid are staring an embarrassing and financially damaging Champions League exit in the face unless they beat an in-form Roma Wednesday.



Costa cloud lingersGriezmann's lack of form has been exacerbated by a dearth of other goalscoring options as Atletico have scored just 12 times in their last 15 games and failed to score more than once in a game for two months.



This season, Atletico's own set piece threat has dried up, while seven of the 10 goals they have conceded have come from headers. Atletico's aerial defending has cost them points against Girona, Chelsea, Qarabag, Barcelona and Villarreal.Draws don't work Despite the doom and gloom, Atletico have only lost one game in 17 in all competitions this season.

...