Rose 'angry but understanding' after Spurs snub

Tottenham's Danny Rose said he was left "fuming" by his north London derby snub but insists he understood the decision and has not fallen out with manager Mauricio Pochettino.



Rose was not even named on the bench for Saturday's defeat to Arsenal as Pochettino felt he would be better off doing a fitness session at the club's training ground.



However, speaking after Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, Rose sought to clarify his reaction to missing out against the Gunners.



Rose said he remained committed to Tottenham this season.

...