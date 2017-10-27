Madrid keeps focus on soccer as it heads to Catalonia

Real Madrid is trying to keep the focus on soccer as it travels to Catalonia to play a Spanish league match this weekend.



Madrid faces Catalan club Girona Sunday amid heightened tensions in the northeastern region, which is seeking independence from Spain.



Madrid faced Catalan club Espanyol in Madrid on the day of the referendum, when the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was packed with fans carrying Spanish flags and showing their support of a unified country.



Madrid rival Barcelona has been deeply involved in the Catalonia issue.



There were no problems when Barcelona traveled to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid a few weeks ago, although the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was also filled with Spanish flags.



Barcelona plays at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

