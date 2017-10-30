Ansar reclaim top spot with rout of Islah

Ansar returned to the top of the table Sunday following a 4-0 hammering of newly promoted Al-Islah in matchday 6 of the Lebanese Premier League. After collecting only one point from their two matches prior to Sunday's encounter, Ansar were eager to recapture their early season form that saw them beat archrivals Nejmeh 5-1 .



Alaa al-Baba put Ansar out of sight on 53 minutes, his searing strike crashing in off the post.



The win lifts Ansar to the summit of the standings with 11 points, ahead on goal difference of second-place Safa who drew 3-3 away to Akhaa Ahli Aley Sunday.



Nejmeh got back to winning ways after their surprise loss to Safa last week, easing past Al-Nabi Sheet 2-0 to climb to fourth place with 10 points.

...