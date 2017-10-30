'Unfair' Lukaku criticism baffles Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has asked club fans to support striker Romelu Lukaku, saying the Belgium international has been subjected to unfair criticism.



After scoring seven goals in as many league games, Lukaku has not scored in the following three matches and his fading goal scoring exploits along with his underwhelming record in big games has been criticized.



Mourinho reckoned Lukaku deserved more support after an assist in each of his last two league games, the most recent of which led to the winning goal in last Saturday's 1-0 victory over third-placed Tottenham.

...