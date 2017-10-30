Werder Bremen sack head coach Nouri

Alexander Nouri Monday became the third Bundesliga coach sacked this season when Werder Bremen fired him with the club second from bottom in the Bundesliga and winless this season.



Florian Kohfeldt, the coach of the club's Under-23 team, will take charge for Friday evening's league match against Eintracht Frankfurt.



Nouri is the third Bundesliga coach fired this season after Wolfsburg sacked Andries Jonker in September before league leaders Bayern Munich showed Carlo Ancelotti the door five weeks ago.

