Atletico in danger of early Champions League exit

The struggle to score has been most pronounced in the Champions League, with Antoine Griezmann's penalty in the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea the only time they have found the net in Europe's elite competition this season. Atletico have made their worst start in the tournament since 2009 after taking two points from their three games and must beat Azerbaijani champions Qarabag Tuesday to have a realistic chance of reaching the last 16 .



Atletico's growth has been stunted by a ban on registering new players, barring recent signings Diego Costa and Vitolo from taking part until January, although the team's biggest problem has not been their ability to create chances, but their struggle to put them away.



Atletico will have little choice but to go for broke against Qarabag at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, otherwise their new 68,000-seater arena will be hosting games in the far less glamorous Europa League.

