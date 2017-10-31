Lewandowski to miss Celtic clash

Celtic were handed a boost ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match at home to Bayern Munich as the Germans' star striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out by injury.



Lewandowski is Bayern's top scorer this season with 13 goals.



Reserve striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt is not registered for the Champions League, which means Under-19 striker Manuel Wintzheimer has been added to the squad for Glasgow.



The trio failed to add to the scoreline after Rodriguez and Lewandowski had scored first-half goals.



Striker Leigh Griffiths says Celtic will be a different side to the one which lost 3-0 in Munich.

...