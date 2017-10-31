Kane could face Real: Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Harry Kane will be fit for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid after he missed the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.



Kane, who has scored 13 goals for Spurs this season, was expected to be a doubt for the game at Wembley after a hamstring problem forced him out of the match at Old Trafford.



High-flying Tottenham have suffered back-to-back defeats, with the 1-1 draw at Real and 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley being followed by a 3-2 League Cup loss to West Ham at the same venue and the Old Trafford setback.



Spurs are third in the Premier League, eight points behind Manchester City and level with Real at the top of their Champions League pool.

...