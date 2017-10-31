Spanish media flay Real after bad start

Real Madrid's first ever trip to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Wednesday will come as a welcome distraction to the European and Liga holders in the middle of their worst domestic run in five years.



Madrid were also defending champions in the Portuguese's final campaign but came unstuck at the start of the season, dropping eight points in their first four games while Barcelona raced ahead, eventually finishing 15 clear of Madrid while Mourinho had an acrimonious split with the dressing room.



The French coach said Real had lost the game due to two lapses of concentration in the space of four minutes which lead to Cristhian Stuani's equalizer and Portu's winner, but denied there was a problem with the team's attitude.

...