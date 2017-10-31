Pochettino, Zidane take contrasting roads to the top

When Tottenham clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League at Wembley Wednesday, the glamour tie will provide the backdrop for a fascinating touchline duel between Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.



Tottenham boss Pochettino and Madrid coach Zidane are both highly regarded managers who have assembled teams capable of winning Europe's elite club prize, but the pair could not have taken more contrasting journeys to the top of their profession.



With Tottenham and Real level on points as they battle it out at the top of Group H, AFP Sport takes a look at the experiences that define Pochettino and Zidane:



While Pochettino's trophy cabinet gathered dust, Zidane hoovered up two Serie A titles with Juventus before helping Real's star-studded "galaticos" win La Liga and the Champions League.



Pochettino Hugely influenced by Marcelo Bielsa, his coach at Newell's Old Boys, Pochettino applied those lessons to seize his chance when Espanyol came calling in 2009 .

...