Invincible Guardiola ripping up the record books

Pep Guardiola takes his swaggering Manchester City side to the home of Italian league leaders Napoli Wednesday knowing a win will guarantee qualification for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.



City, unbeaten this season, notched an eighth straight Premier League win on Saturday that keeps them five points clear of nearest challengers Manchester United.



Guardiola's free-scoring side have won 13 games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in their past 21 outings -- two new club records.



They are riding high at the top of Champions League Group F with three wins from three, knowing victory against Napoli would see them qualify for the knockout round.



Maurizio Sarri's Napoli have been similarly dominant in Italy this season, where they are unbeaten in 11 league games -- including 10 wins -- as they chase a first Serie A title since the golden days of Diego Maradona in 1990 .

