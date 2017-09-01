Paris Saint-Germain land Mbappe

French teen sensation Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco on a seasonlong loan Thursday, just hours before the transfer deadline in a deal that makes him the second-most expensive footballer in history.



His teammate Thomas Lemar, who was the subject of a 90 million pound ($116 million) bid from Arsenal, stayed put, meaning there was no Manchester City move for Alexis Sanchez.



Targeted by Real Madrid this summer, Mbappe's move to PSG will leave many wondering how the Qatar-owned club can avoid sanctions from European football's governing body considering the investment already made on Neymar.



Among the sanctions risked by PSG if they are found to have broken those rules is a ban from the Champions League.

