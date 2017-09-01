Japan into World Cup, Syria with a chance

Japan will be playing at next year's World Cup, and Syria have a chance to join them.



The Syrians are now one victory away from at least a playoff, with an automatic spot at the 2018 tournament in Russia still possible.



Qatar, who will stage the 2022 tournament, have been eliminated from contention and will instead make their World Cup debut as the host nation in five years.



Japan got goals from Takuma Asano and Yosuke Ideguchi to improve to 20 points in Group B. Australia can still qualify if they clinch second place.



SOUTH KOREA 0, IRAN 0South Korea missed the chance to qualify for a ninth straight World Cup after being held to a 0-0 draw by Iran.



South Korea are second in Group A, two points above Syria and Uzbekistan.

