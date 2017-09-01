Mbappe joins PSG but other deals collapse in record transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain signed teenage star Kylian Mbappe in a deal that could make him the second most expensive player in history, but the record-breaking transfer window closed in England late Thursday without moves for big names including Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.



Premier League clubs spent a record £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion, 1.5 billion euros) in the transfer window, capped by a final day splurge of £210 million, cementing its position as Europe's richest league.



But the most eye-catching deal of the day saw 18-year-old Mbappe join PSG on a season-long loan less than a month after the club rocked world football by signing Brazilian superstar Neymar in a world record 222 million euro ($264 million) deal.



Mbappe is expected to sign a permanent contract for 180 million euros next year in a move designed to prevent PSG falling foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.



In the scramble to replace Neymar after his unexpected exit, Barcelona have already spent 105 million euros, in a deal that could rise to 145 million euros, to lure another France starlet, Ousmane Dembele, from Borussia Dortmund.

