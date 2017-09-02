War-torn Syria on verge of World Cup fairytale

Against all odds, Syria's footballers have overcome more than six years of civil war and internal political rifts to raise hopes of qualifying for their first ever World Cup.



Forced to play their home games away due to security concerns, Ayman Hakeem's Syria have embarrassed a succession of better-resourced opponents to sit third in Group A of Asian qualifying, behind leaders Iran and South Korea.



Syria face a formidable task in Tehran against an Iranian side that has yet to concede a goal in this qualifying phase.



Syria's most celebrated footballer due to his goal scoring exploits with Saudi club Al Ahli, Al Soma celebrated his return with victory over Qatar.



Along with the in-form Khrbin, who struck twice against the Qataris, Syria could have the tools to unlock Iran's stingy defence.

