How will PSG get around Financial Fair Play rules?

After spending 380 million euros ($450.66m) to secure the services of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain's next task is to make sure they don't break UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.



FFP rules dictate that a club cannot make an annual loss of more than 30 million euros, and an obvious way for PSG to avoid this will be to ship off some dead wood from their squad in the January transfer window.



The website Transfermarkt values PSG's squad at more than 520 million euros, but as the signings of Neymar and Mbappe show, that is almost certainly an underestimate.



The French league's (LFP) international rights were sold for just 80 million euros annually for 2018-2024, compared to 700m euros for La Liga and one billion euros for the Premier League.

