Brief joy for Iran female football fans quickly extinguished

For a brief moment, Iran's female football fans thought they were finally allowed to attend a match, but their hopes were dashed on Monday when authorities said their tickets were sold by mistake.



Women have been barred from attending football matches, and some other sporting events such as wrestling, since the 1979 Islamic revolution, with officials saying they must be protected from the vulgar atmosphere.



But when seats for Tuesday's qualifying match against Syria at Tehran's Azadi stadium went on sale on Saturday, many were shocked to see an option for women's tickets on the website.

...