Lebanon edge closer to Asian Cup

Lebanon battled to a 2-2 draw against North Korea in front of a whopping 48,000 spectators Tuesday to maintain their first place in Group B of Asian Cup qualification. Despite conceding inside 30 minutes, the Cedars fought back twice to claim a vital point in Pyongyang, taking a major step toward qualifying for the Asian Cup for the first time since hosting the 2000 edition.



After winning their first two games against Malaysia and Hong Kong, Lebanon lead Group B with seven points.



North Korea are currently in second place with three points.



Lebanon have three games left to cement their place as group leaders.

