Syria to face Australia in World Cup hunt as Saudis qualify

South Korea and Saudi Arabia qualified for next year's World Cup Tuesday, while war-torn Syria kept alive its dream of playing on football's biggest stage for the first time.



Reigning Asian champions Australia, will face Syria in a playoff to stay in contention for a World Cup place after both teams missed the chance to seal automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup.



Syria made it 2-2 in stoppage time when Omar Al Soma put the ball between Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Salimi's legs.



The winner of next month's two-legged playoff between Syria and Australia will face a team from the CONCACAF confederation covering North and Central America, and the Caribbean for a World Cup spot.

...