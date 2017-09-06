Simeone to complete unfinished business at Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone's love affair with Atletico Madrid is set to continue for another three years after the Argentine renewed his contract till 2020 Tuesday.



Simeone now seems set to add stability to a new era for Atletico as they move this season to the new 68,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium.



Although still unable to match the financial muscle of Real and Barca, continued success on the field and the stadium move have allowed Atletico to stop having to sell their best players as in the early years of Simeone's reign.



Despite a ban on registering new players in the recently closed transfer window, Atletico have already completed a deal for Spanish international Vitolo to arrive in January.

...