FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Alli

England's Dele Alli could face a suspension after FIFA on Friday confirmed it had opened disciplinary proceedings over the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's obscene gesture during a World Cup qualifier.



Following initial investigations, which are expected to have included reviewing the referee's official match report, the world governing body said Alli would have a case to answer.



The Football Association has been given until September 13 to respond, and it is understood the national body has more television coverage of the incident, yet to be broadcast, which could be presented to back up Alli's stance.

