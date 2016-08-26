Rosberg tops session, Hamilton takes penalties

The 31-year-old German, seeking to take advantage of impending penalties that will relegate Hamilton to the back of the grid, clocked a best lap in one minute and 48.348 seconds in an uninspiring session run in hot conditions at the spectacular Spa circuit in the Ardennes.



This left him seven-tenths of a second clear of Hamilton and third-placed Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari.



Both Rosberg, who trails Hamilton by 19 points in the title race with nine races remaining, and Hamilton were given new Mercedes power-units for the session, a move that the team confirmed will mean Hamilton has at least a 15-place penalty on the grid.

...