Rosberg wins but Hamilton fights back

Nico Rosberg rekindled his world championship ambitions with victory in Sunday's chaotic crash-hit Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton staged an astonishing fightback to finish third.



As the debris settled, the severity of the damage to the barriers required repair and the red flag came out to halt the racing with, remarkably, back row starters Hamilton and Alonso – with a combined total of 120 grid-place penalties – in fifth and fourth respectively.



The pause allowed the teams to pit their cars for a rolling restart behind the Safety Car, Rosberg taking medium tyres and most others, including Alonso and Hamilton, taking softs.



By the end of lap 11, Rosberg led by 1.4 seconds and Hamilton was sizing up a pass on Alonso which he completed on lap 12, sweeping by for fourth.

...