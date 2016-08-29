Rosberg surprised by Hamilton podium

A victorious Nico Rosberg had no idea where his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton had finished in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix until he studied the results after finishing the race.



From being 19 points in front before the race, Hamilton was only nine ahead -- but that was a triumph for the champion given that he had taken three new power-units and collected a total of 60 penalty places for the grid.



As a result, with eight races remaining starting at this week's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the final European event of the year, Hamilton leads with 232 points to Rosberg's 223 .



Rosberg's emphatic victory Sunday was his first in the classic Belgian race, his sixth of the season and the 20th of his career as he chases after Hamilton and, he hopes, his first drivers' title.

...