Wild Verstappen is what Formula One needs

Max Verstappen may not be winning many friends among other drivers – especially those from Ferrari – but his aggressive, unapologetic, fearless driving is wonderfully entertaining for fans.



Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button are all in their mid-30s. Although three-time champion Lewis Hamilton is clearly very much on top of his game, and his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg is highly competitive, both drivers are 31 .



At the Belgian GP, his second place in qualifying set another record as the youngest driver ever to start on a front row of the grid.



His talent is unquestionable, but his attitude is, and the feeling in F1 circles is that Verstappen's tender age means he gets away with things that other drivers do not.



Raikkonen criticized him after last month's Hungarian GP and again after the Belgian GP.



Later in the race, Verstappen infuriated Raikkonen with aggressive blocking moves when the 36-year-old Finn tried to get past him at high speed.

...