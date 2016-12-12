Verstappen made most overtakes in 2016

Red Bull's Max Verstappen made the most overtaking manoeuvres last season, and more than any Formula One driver since such data was first collected in 1983, figures issued by tire supplier Pirelli showed Monday.



Pirelli said the 19-year-old Dutchman, who became the youngest ever race winner in Spain in May and is now a firm fan favorite, made 78 passes over the 21-race campaign with Red Bull and Toro Rosso.



Mercedes, who won all but two races and started 20 of them from pole position, were unsurprisingly the least overtaken team on the grid with just seven passes on them.

...