Mercedes to wait until 2017 on Rosberg replacement

Mercedes will wait until the New Year before making any announcement on a replacement for retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, with Finland's Valtteri Bottas still the favorite.



Rosberg surprised both his team and the sport by announcing his retirement five days after winning the championship in Abu Dhabi at the end of November, leaving Mercedes in a difficult position.



Bottas, 27, is under contract to Mercedes-powered Williams but has had management ties to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff since he entered the sport.



The sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said this week that the sport needed Mercedes to get the strongest possible candidate to prevent Hamilton running away with a fourth championship.

...