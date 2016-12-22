Bottas closer to Mercedes move, tech chief Symonds quits Williams

Formula One's post-season shake-up took another spin Tuesday with Williams announcing the departure of technical head Pat Symonds while Valtteri Bottas moved closer to Mercedes and Felipe Massa's retirement looked to be coming to an end.



Symonds, who worked with the late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna at Toleman in the 1980s and seven times champion Michael Schumacher at Benetton in the 1990s, joined Williams in 2013 .



Bottas, at Williams since 2013, is the favorite to replace Rosberg as Lewis Hamilton's teammate.



Media reports indicated Massa, 35, had agreed the terms for a return to Williams should Bottas go.



Williams use Mercedes engines and a discount on them, coupled with Lowe possibly being allowed to join the team earlier than scheduled, is likely to sweeten any deal for Bottas.

...