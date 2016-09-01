Vettel apologizes as Raikkonen warns against 'payback'

Sebastian Vettel apologized to Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen for their first corner collision at last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix and played down talk of a simmering row with Dutch teenager Max Verstappen.



Speaking at Thursday's news conference ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the four-time world champion conceded that he had not allowed enough space when all three men crashed.



I thought there was Kimi on the inside, but it turns out there were three cars.



Raikkonen was more concerned with Red Bull driver Verstappen's attitude and comments.



Vettel and Raikkonen have combined for nine podium finishes this year, although none in their past four races has created extra pressure ahead of the contest at the team's home track.

