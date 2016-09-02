Massa to quit at end of F1 season

Felipe Massa, the Brazilian who almost won the Formula One championship for Ferrari in 2008 before Lewis Hamilton snatched it away at the last corner of the final race, is to retire at the end of the season.



Massa, who survived a near-fatal head injury in Hungary in 2009 when he was hit on the helmet by a bouncing spring shed from compatriot Rubens Barrichello's Brawn car, joined former champions Williams from Ferrari in 2014 .



The second-longest serving Ferrari driver of all time, after former teammate Michael Schumacher, Massa took three podium places and a pole position in his first season with Williams, helping the team finish third overall.



Schumacher's 2006 retirement announcement gave Massa the chance to stay at Ferrari who had already contracted Finland's Kimi Raikkonen for 2007 .



Addressing his future, Massa indicated he was likely to race in another championship.

