Nico Rosberg led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in another show of strength by the dominant Formula One champions in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix Friday.



Ferrari were best of the rest at their home track with Finland's Kimi Raikkonen third on the time-sheets but more than a second off Rosberg's pace while team mate Sebastian Vettel was fourth.



Hamilton leads Rosberg by nine points going into the last European race of the season but can hope to extend that Sunday.

