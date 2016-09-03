Hamilton fastest during Monza practice

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton, his sights set on a 50th Grand Prix win, denied Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg the top spot in Italian Grand Prix practice Friday.



Ferrari were best of the rest in both sessions at their home track with Finland's Kimi Raikkonen third in the morning, but more than a second off Rosberg's pace, while teammate Sebastian Vettel was fourth.



Like the Mercedes pair, their positions were reversed in the afternoon with Vettel using the supersoft tires to post a lap 0.453 slower than Hamilton.



Hamilton leads Rosberg by nine points going into the last European race of the season but the triple world champion can hope to extend that Sunday.

