Hamilton maintains Monza momentum over Rosberg

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton stayed on top in his high-speed duel with Mercedes team-mate and title rival Nico Rosberg in Saturday's third and final practice for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.



Briton Hamilton's best lap in one minute and 22.008 seconds was 0.393 seconds beyond Rosberg and 0.938 seconds clear of four-time former champion Sebastian Vettel who was third ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.



Hamilton himself demonstrated his maturity with a well-judged series of early laps as he went top of the times for Mercedes ahead of Rosberg until Vettel took second after half an hour.



Ten minutes later, Rosberg went top briefly only for Hamilton to regain control with his best lap, both drivers running on super-soft tires to simulate conditions for qualifying later on Saturday.

