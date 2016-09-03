Marchionne writes off Ferrari's season of failure

Ferrari have failed to meet their Formula One targets this season and the focus is now on winning in 2017, president Sergio Marchionne said Saturday.



Ferrari, who won three races in 2015 with Germany's Sebastian Vettel, have drawn a blank with champions Mercedes winning 12 of the 13 rounds so far and Red Bull the other.



Red Bull have taken second place from Ferrari in the constructors' championship, but Marchionne expressed confidence in recent leadership changes.



Ferrari, who have brought an engine upgrade to high-speed Monza, parted with technical head James Allison in July and replaced him with Mattia Binotto.



Allison, who had worked at Maranello under technical director Ross Brawn during the Michael Schumacher years, had been seen as the man to turn around the team's fortunes.

