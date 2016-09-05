Maverick talent wins maiden MotoGP in style

Spaniard Maverick Vinales rode a masterful race to secure his first-ever MotoGP victory, easing to take the checkered flag in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Sunday.



Rossi marginally reduced Marc Marquez's lead in the overall standings, the Spaniard holding a 50-point advantage over the Italian, 210 points to 160 .



Once the race got underway for a second time, Vinales made a superb start on his Suzuki to lead from Marquez with Crutchlow in third and Rossi fourth. Rossi produced a supreme passing movement with 14 laps to the checkered flag, relegating Marquez to third.



Vinales was well clear of the pack and maintained his advantage of 2.5 seconds despite Rossi's best efforts.

...