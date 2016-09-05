Rosberg wins in Italy to cut Hamilton’s lead

Germany's Nico Rosberg won the Italian Grand Prix for dominant Mercedes Sunday to cut teammate Lewis Hamilton's Formula One world championship lead to two points with seven races remaining.



Triple world champion Hamilton, who had been on pole position as favorite to take his 50th career victory and third in a row at Monza, finished second after a slow start gifted Rosberg the race.



Hamilton now has 250 points, Rosberg 248 with Singapore's night race the next destination.



With the race effectively won and lost in the opening seconds, with Hamilton dropping to sixth place at the end of the first lap and then climbing back with pit stop strategy and just two simple overtakes, Rosberg had an untroubled run to victory.

...