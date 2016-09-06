Title contest may be decided by capricious clutch controls

The outcome of this year's drivers world championship may be decided by the capricious nature of Mercedes' clutches unless the team finds a reliable solution to its ongoing poor starts.



That was the unwanted scenario in prospect for both title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg ahead of a meeting at the team factory at Brackley Tuesday when a series of bad getaways from the grid goes under the technical microscope.



Series leader and defending three-time champion Hamilton was the latest to suffer when, after blitzing to pole position with a memorable qualifying lap Saturday, he was bogged down at the start of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and fell down to sixth.



That he eventually finished second behind the triumphant Rosberg was of little consolation as his lead in the championship was trimmed from nine points to two, with seven races remaining.



For Rosberg, it was an unexpected gift of victory, taking him to seven wins for the year to Hamilton's sixth.

...