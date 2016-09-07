All changes for F1 as billion dollar deal looms

A new chapter dawns for Formula One with American media mogul John Malone poised to become the glittering but flawed sporting jewel's new custodian.



Monday's edition of British newspaper Financial Times suggested talks between Liberty Media and current 35 percent majority stake owners CVC Partners, were "at an advanced stage".



The 75-year-old Malone's media empire is expected to take an initial 10-15 percent stake valued at $1.3 billion-$2.7 billion, en route to becoming majority owners in a deal valuing F1 at $8 billion-$9 billion.



If it goes ahead this deal would end years of rumor and speculation over F1's future.



Ecclestone, who owns 5.3 percent and with his Bambino Trust a further 8.3 percent, is the mastermind behind F1's evolution over the past 40 years into a billion dollar sporting business.

...