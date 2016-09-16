Hamilton looks for a quick getaway

Despite dominating qualifying, Hamilton was left groping for grip on the grid two weeks ago at Monza as Mercedes teammate Rosberg darted away into the lead.



Hamilton said that the fact the teams are not allowed feedback on tire and clutch temperatures meant the starts were much harder for the drivers to judge.



Teammate Rosberg said the starts were just one of a number of things you have to get right to win a race, but he too had suffered this season.



Hamilton said he was still feeling upbeat about securing a third drivers' crown in a row, and fourth in all, despite his 19-point championship lead being cut to two with Rosberg winning the last two races.



Mercedes struggled at Singapore last year with Hamilton retiring and Rosberg trailing in fourth behind winner Sebastian Vettel.

