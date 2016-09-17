Rosberg fastest as three-way battle looms

Nico Rosberg clocked the fastest time of the day in the second free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix Friday in a race that appears to be shaping up as a three-way battle between Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.



Rosberg has won the last two races to close the gap on championship-leading teammate Lewis Hamilton to two points and the Briton cut a frustrated figure Friday, finishing seventh in the second session after suffering a hydraulics issue.



Vettel was next fastest, 0.464 off the pace.



Hamilton finished 0.603 seconds behind Verstappen but fifth-placed Rosberg had his session ended prematurely when he damaged his front wing after crashing late in the 90-minute session.

...