Lizard in the limelight as Rosberg laps fastest

A large lizard lumbering across the track startled Red Bull's Max Verstappen and livened up final practice for the Singapore Formula One grand prix Saturday.



Rosberg, two points behind Hamilton, lapped the 23-turn Marina Bay Street Circuit in one minute 44.352 seconds, just 0.059 ahead of 18-year-old Verstappen, suggesting the race for pole will be a close-run affair.



Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was third fastest, half a second down on Rosberg, with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and the other Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel close behind.

