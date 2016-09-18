Rosberg celebrates 200th race with Singapore win

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg of Germany steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Rosberg fastest as three-way battle looms
Hamilton looks for a quick getaway
Title contest may be decided by capricious clutch controls
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Rosberg fastest as three-way battle looms
Hamilton looks for a quick getaway
Title contest may be decided by capricious clutch controls
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE