Rosberg back on top after Singapore thriller

Germany's Nico Rosberg celebrated his 200th Formula One race by retaking the championship lead from Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton after a pole to flag win in Singapore Sunday. After a chaotic start that brought out a safety car on the opening lap, Rosberg stayed clear of Red Bull's late-charging Daniel Ricciardo at the floodlit Marina Bay Street Circuit.



The German's third victory in a row, and 22nd of his career, lifted Rosberg on to 273 points, eight clear of Hamilton, with six rounds remaining and Australia's Ricciardo a distant third on 179 in the title race.



Rosberg got away cleanly to lead from Ricciardo, with Hamilton in third and Raikkonen behind him after Verstappen suffered a woeful start to slip back to eighth from fourth on the grid.

...