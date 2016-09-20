Rosberg a winner among several big champions

Nico Rosberg drew level with Damon Hill in Formula One's all-time list of race winners Sunday and the odds are narrowing on the German matching the Briton again as the only sons of world champions to take the title.



Even if Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton remains the bookmakers' favorite to take his fourth title, Rosberg is increasingly fancied after retaking the championship lead with six races to go.



He took that from Britain's Stirling Moss, who won 16 Grands Prix and was four times overall runner-up in the '50s.



No driver has ever won eight races in a season and not taken the title, even if there are a record 21 this year, so that would also be a first if he fails to prevail.



Rosberg, whose Finnish father Keke took the 1982 title and won just five Formula One races, already has more victories to his name than 19 champions.

...