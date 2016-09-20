Formula One can’t be a ‘dictatorship,’ new boss says

New chairman Chase Carey said Formula One cannot continue as a "dictatorship," as speculation grows over the role of long-term supremo Bernie Ecclestone under the sport's incoming American owners.



Ecclestone has built Formula One into a global powerhouse over the past four decades but Carey said U.S. mogul John Malone's Liberty Media now wanted to take it to new heights.



Under the takeover, which values Formula One at $8 billion, flamboyant deal-maker Ecclestone remains as chief executive with Carey brought in as chairman.



Carey said Liberty would try to develop Formula One's penetration of the United States, the Americas and Asia, while developing the sport's European heartland and working hard on its digital platforms.

...