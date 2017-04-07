Bahrain rights groups call for F1 race to be canceled

Human rights campaigners have urged Formula One management to cancel next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the country's rulers of using the race to "whitewash" abuses and improve their image abroad.



Bahrain's biggest sporting event is watched by a worldwide audience of millions and has been held since 2004, with the exception of 2011 when violent civil unrest forced its cancellation.



The letter, also addressed to the chief executive of F1 sponsor Heineken, was sent by the Gulf Center for Human Rights, Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, Article 19 and Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain.



Ecclestone, 86, told Reuters he would be in Bahrain for the race, the first he has attended since he ceased to run the show.

