Hamilton again expects challenge from Vettel

Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finds himself in an unfamiliar position just one race into the new season – facing a stiff challenge from a driver other than former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.



With Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel earning a surprising and emotional victory at the Australian Grand Prix last month, Hamilton will now try to reassert his team's long-held position at the top of the sport at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.



Mercedes won 19 of the 21 F1 races in 2016, with Red Bull capturing the other two.



Vettel's win – his first since Singapore in late 2015 – came after F1 instituted new regulations designed to make this year's cars faster and bring more excitement and wheel-to-wheel racing to a sport that had grown predictable in recent years.



It helps that Vettel is also feeling particularly confident at the moment.



The now-retired Rosberg won last year's race.

...